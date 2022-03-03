Seniors, raise your voices 

While it is commendable that the Biden administration has done much to aid families with children and those seeking work with the recently passed infrastructure bill and stimulus checks, that aid did nothing to help the elderly living on Social Security or the disabled who cannot work.

Even if the Build Back Better bill is passed by Congress, that will also do nothing to help seniors. The last state stimulus check of $600 was only distributed to Californians who filed taxes with the IRS. As a senior living meagerly on my monthly check, I implore other seniors to raise their voices and make their representatives aware of this issue, and hopefully the representatives can let the president know he is forgetting a critical voting block.

Joseph Cortez

Santa Maria