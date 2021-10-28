Self-ownership 

I can never make sense of Al Fonzi. His isn't a measured point of view from the right, nor is he a concerned citizen addressing issues of local import. It's one man spreading lies and anti-fact, anti-science, white supremacist-infused ideals parroted from the likes of Fox News, OANN, and Breitbart and spreading it around like his own manure.

He continues to decry the forever wars in Afghanistan though he was far from banging the drum for peace during their tenure. He doesn't like the way Biden withdrew, though he supported Trump's similar plan to do so—one that turned out to be all talk.

Fonzi denies climate change, yet he just watched the Dixie fire consume more than a million acres, and the Caldor fire take an additional 222,000 over the last 45 days in his own backyard.

Even as his party slowly shifts to acknowledge the climate crisis, he refuses to rely on fact and overwhelming scientific consensus that this planet will soon be uninhabitable for all living things if drastic and systemic changes, starting with removing the fossil fuels industry, aren't met.

He uses age-old complaints about Dems' spending sprees, and yet over the last century, the biggest profligates have been Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Herbert Hoover, and George H.W. Bush—in that order.

And I guess doling out historic tax breaks to the ultra-rich is OK though money needed for health care, climate change, schools, or infrastructure are definite nos. Never once have I seen Fonzi question the $775 billion rubber-stamped to the Pentagon annually to defend us (Against who? Ourselves?) or to secure our made-up borders (the terrorists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 were home-grown).

Fonzi also happens to live off the same government he wants so desperately to dismantle.

A retiree who comes out swinging every column with a baseline argument that denying future generations access to the same privileges and taxpayer-fueled luxuries (not to mention a habitable planet) he enjoys has always been cruel to us readers. But now it's starting to seem even more mean to let him continue—standing by and watching his monthly 18 column inch allotment of self-ownership has, sadly, also grown tired. Δ

Andrew J. Pridgen wrote to New Times from Los Osos. Send an opinion in response to letters@newtimesslo.com.