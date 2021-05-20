click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Aum Films

SHARK FIN DUPE Documentarian Ali Tabrizi reveals the ugliness and dishonesty of the worldwide seafood industry, in Seaspiracy, screening on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Life is so much simpler when we can ignore the untold story that sits on our plates, but documentaries like Food, Inc.; King Corn; and Supersize Me force the truth into their audience's reality. And now Seaspiracy, helmed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, is here to confront the world of and big business behind the seafood industry and the dire and imminent threat we are facing because of it.

This is one of those films that is going to leave you feeling pretty hopeless about the human race, but hopefully it will also inform your decisions when it comes to ordering dinner. From the world of illegal whaling to the realities of bycatch, this pointed and urgent film gives us glimpses of the ugly truths behind the big business of decimating our seas and the false narrative the industry spins on it.

You would think that there's some regulation or control over the use of words like "dolphin free" and "sustainably harvested," but the sad reality is that those labels we live by are flat-out meaningless, and our biggest resource on this planet is being sucked dry of its ecosystem. This is a tough watch but an important one, hopefully encouraging the audience to rethink their food choices and opt for meals that don't contribute to this dire and drastic situation. (89 min.) Δ