Seasonal eats 

Meanwhile on the other side of town, SLO Provisions and ARTS Obispo are holding their March Art After Dark reception featuring the paintings of Drew Davis on March 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO. SLO Provisions will we sampling some tasty treats and will feature wine by the glass specials, with the full menu available for dinner ... Ready for all-you-can-eat crab paired with all your favorite Mitchella wines? Mitchella Vineyard & Winery, 2525 Mitchell Ranch Way, Paso, is having its 10th annual Crab Feed on March 7 and 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. March 7 is sold out, but you can find tickets for Sunday, $75 at mitchella.com ... Mint + Craft's family-style dining experience for March is featuring an Our Local Table Celtic Celebration by chef Samantha Eitel. Gather 'round the community table March 11 from 7 to 9 p.m., at Mint + Craft, 848 Monterey St., SLO. Tickets, $56 (includes tax and gratuity) plus a $22 optional wine pairing may be purchased at eventbrite.com. The Celtic dinner includes: Irish Panzanella Salad with a local spring mix root vegetable medley; crispy artichoke hearts (wine pairing: Kuentz-Bas Riesling, Alsace, France); herb-crusted rack of lamb; Irish whisky glazed local arctic char (wine pairing: Seven Oxen zinfandel, Paso); and canyon apple torte, and a Guinness pistachio truffle for dessert ... Interested in being part of a paid research study that lets you eat strawberries? Cal Poly undergraduate research student Karli McCarthy's project ReCHARGE with Strawberries needs participants. The study will look at the effectiveness that compounds in strawberries can have on heart health in postmenopausal women. To sign up, visit secureforms.calpoly.edu/recharge/recharge-links. Δ

