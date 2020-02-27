Seasonal eats 

Arroyo Grandeans can finally shop at the place where you can find the most affordable organics and gourmet food steals: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. The new store is showing some love for its new customers by holding a grand opening on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1574 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. After a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, the first 200 customers in line will receive a Grocery Outlet gift card valued between $5 and $200. Feeling lucky? You can also enter a drawing to win free groceries for a year ... The G.O. in Arroyo might want to show love to their new customers, but the House of Bread Bakery Cafe, 299 Marsh St., SLO, wants to reward their loyal customers by holding Customer Appreciation Day on Leap Day, Feb. 29, from 7:29 a.m. to 1:29 p.m. On this sweet 29th day, the love will rise in the oven with 29 cent cinnamon rolls and 29 cent loaves of bread. Seriously, what on Earth, besides a gumball, can you even buy with 29 cents these days? House of Bread will also be giving away $29 gift cards, so be there or be leaped over! ... Chef Rachel Kier of Cambria fame has a lovely, four-course, organic vegetarian meal planned for Feb 29 at Branch Mill Organic Farm & Retreat Center, 2815 Branch Mill Road, Arroyo Grande. The Farm to Table Dinner, starting at 3:30 p.m. and going until dusk, will feature Branch Mill Organic Farm's freshest seasonal produce with a first course of spiced butternut squash and carrot soup made with ginger, roasted apple, coconut milk, and orange zest; a second course of a shaved fennel and walnut salad with pickled shallots, arugula, orange segments, and pomegranates; and a third course of fresh butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and fried sage made with shallots, chard, garlic, fresh ricotta, parmesan, and hazelnuts, all served with fresh bread. For dessert, chef Kier is serving lemon curd and mixed berry shortcakes made with lavender, whipped creme fraiche, and sea salt. Tickets, $40, may be purchased at branchmillorganics.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is never late for the ball. Send glass slippers to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.