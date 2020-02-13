Seasonal eats 

Valentine's Day so many ways ... Nautical Cowboy at the Carlton Hotel, 6005 El Camino in Atascadero, will celebrate love with a special three-course Feb. 14 Valentine's dinner menu in addition to the a la carte dinner menu for $55 per person ... Are you single and ready to mingle? A Singles Evening awaits on Feb. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parrish Family Vineyard, 3590 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. Tickets—$25 in advance, $30 day of, at parrishfamilyvineyard.com—include a glass of wine and delicious bites ... Covering all bases on Valentine's Day, Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso, is hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner, Anti-Valentine's Day Singles Bash on Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. (Singles Bash); 7 to 9 p.m. (couple's dinner). Tickets are $85 at my805tix.com. If you come to share a romantic evening with your loved one, you will meet in the Amor Fati room for a three-course menu with choices including a roasted beet salad, braised short ribs, seared sea bass, and molten chocolate cake, among other delights. Served with a bottle of selected Rabble wine and live music to set the mood. But if you think Cupid is stupid, you can have your wonderful three-course meal with wine at the Singles Bash in the tasting room ... Broken Earth Winery, 1650 Ramada Drive, Paso, is hosting a Feb. 14 Valentine's Sparkling Wine, Blends, Port Chocolate Pairing Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m., filled with love, conversation, and delicious food catered by chef Joe White from Willow Restaurant and Port House Restaurant. Delight in an expertly paired four-course meal highlighting Broken Earth's sparkling wine and port. Tickets, $85, may be purchased and seats reserved at brokenearthwinery.com ... A Luna Red Valentine's takes place on Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m; featuring a three-course pre-fixe for $59 (optional wine pairing for an extra $25), with live folk music and after-dinner performances by Pink + Purkle lasting until midnight. Menu choices include cauliflower bisque, clams, pork belly, Portuguese-style short ribs, black truffle risotto, and chocolate sformato for dessert. For reservations, call (805) 540-5243 ... Brochelle Vineyards is partnering with Twisted & Glazed to bring you a Wine and Doughnut Pairing on Valentine's weekend. Join them in the tasting lounge at 2323 Tuley Road, Paso, on Feb. 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a complimentary Zinfandel-infused doughnut pairing with your wine tasting ... Everyone wants to know where locally loved chocolatier Sheila Kearns will be on Valentine's Day. The owner of Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections will be guiding a Chocolate-Making Valentine's Day Event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Edna Valley Vineyard, 2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO. Tickets, $66 at cellarpass.com, include the class of making and hand-painting luxurious artisan chocolates that you can take home with you, and a wine and gourmet cheese tasting. You may also pre-order a cheese and charcuterie board for $20 to be ready when you arrive. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is pairing sparkling wine with conversation hearts. Send mini messages and foodie tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.