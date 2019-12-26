Seasonal eats 

The very last day of 2019, where will you ring in the new year? The indomitable chef King has created a special à la carte menu for New Year's Eve at the Somerset Bar & Grill from 5 to 9 p.m. If I could order for you: Begin with the Seafood Plateau of oysters, shrimp, lobster, Alaskan king crab legs, and tuna poke, with perhaps the duck duo to follow: breast and confit leg, wheat berries risotto, root vegetables, and smoked onions dressed in an orange glaze; and for dessert go with the Champagne panna cotta with red cherry compote, and crispy mint. Make reservations at the Somerset Bar & Grill, 147 Stimson Ave., Pismo Beach, at (805) 779-4065 ... Casual evening attire is preferred for the New Year's Eve party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paso Robles Golf Club's all new Deeds Bar & Grill, 1600 Country Club Drive, Paso. Tickets $75, at (805) 238-4722, include a dance party with musical guests Joy Bonner and Adam Levine, appetizers, dinner buffet, dessert bar, and 9 p.m. ball drop and Champagne toast. The menu looks fantastic, with a plethora of choices, including shrimp ceviche cups and green chili corn fritter apps; braised short ribs with a wine reduction sauce for dinner, and cannoli and tiramisu among the desserts ... Apple Farm, 2015 Monterey St., SLO, is all about the holidays. For New Year's Eve from 6 to 9 p.m. the restaurant is hosting a NYE Winemaker Dinner with farm-to-table cuisine paired with wines from LaZarre Winery of Paso. Included with the ticket, $96 on Eventbrite, are live acoustic music and a Champagne toast to the New Year ... Roy Henry is special guest for the '60s Rock & Soul New Year's Eve Bash from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m Jan 1, 2020, at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 333 Madonna Road, SLO. Tickets, $95 on up on my805tix.com or Boo Boo Records, include a buffet dinner with cash bar service, free parking, special overnight hotel rates, and music featuring Unfinished Business ... Costumes are encouraged for A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve at The Savory Palette, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $65 to $75 and include wine, cocktails, and dinner and dessert ... La Bodega Tapas, 790 Price St., Pismo Beach, is having a New Year 2020 celebration dinner from 6 p.m. to midnight. Make a reservation at (805) 295-5400. For $80, the dinner will include a special four course menu, Champagne toast, and live music featuring Mike Thibault and Terry Lawless. The first entree includes beef Wellington bites in flaky puff pastry, savory beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelles and fresh rosemary; shrimp crostini: sautéed garlic with sundried tomatoes and plump shrimp, crispy sea salt crostini, herbed goat cheese; winter salad in a Dijon citrus vinaigrette. The main entree includes your choice of three cheese ravioli, brown butter sauce, roasted green beans; charbroiled filet mignon served with crispy mashed red potatoes, oven roasted tricolor carrots, asparagus, and sesame tuile; or seared scallops served with crispy spinach and ricotta gnocchi and mushroom sherry cream sauce. The feast ends with a Champagne toast and chocolate moelleux, and raspberry sorbet. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is eating in the new year. Send Champagne and 2020 confetti to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.