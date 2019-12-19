Seasonal eats 

Loulou Cheese Girl will be popping up at Levo Wine, 2975 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, for the Tin City Forklift Parade on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Her cheeselicious spread will include hot chocolate, mac & cheese, grilled cheeses, and her signature cheese boxes full of love ... Continuing the Twelve Days of Cliffsmas at the Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach, is a Holiday Brunch on Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring holiday classics as well as its year round favorites. Then on Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Cliffs will host Christmas Eve Dinner. Its Holiday Prix Fixe menu will be full of decadent holiday offerings. Reservations can be made with Susie at (805) 773-5000, Ext. 647 ... Nautical Cowboy at the Carlton Hotel, 6005 El Camino Real, Atascadero, will also celebrate Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, with late night hours until 10 p.m., serving its fabulous nightly dinner menu in addition to some merry holiday specials ... It's always a special occasion when you go out to eat at The Steakhouse at Paso Robles Inn, 1103 Spring St., Paso, but on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, the historic hotel restaurant is holding its annual Christmas Day Buffet, with all the favorite fixings: appetizers, salad bar, seafood station, carving station, and desserts. Reservations can be made by calling (805) 226-4925. To view the entire menu, visit bit.ly/prishmas19. Cost is $48.95 per person; children under 13 are $21, and kids under 5 eat free ... A few more restaurants will be open on Christmas. The Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria, is hosting Christmas Dinner with an holiday menu from 2 to 7:45 p.m. Reservations for this popular holiday feast may be made by calling (805) 927-4200, Ext. 2201, or (805) 924-3360 ... The Christmas dinner menu at the Inn at Morro Bay looks fantastic, featuring choices of French onion or creamy cauliflower soup or ambrosia salad, Merry Berry Salad or baked brie; for entree options there will be slow-roasted prime rib, seared salmon, or grilled chicken breast, all served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and chef's choice of winter vegetables; and for dessert, choose from pumpkin pie, apple pie, or bread pudding. The dinner will be served from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Inn at Morro Bay, 60 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Reservations may be made at (805) 772-5561, Ext. 1703. The dinner price is $45 and $18 for children under 10. A Vegan menu is available upon request ... Christmas dinner from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lido at Dolphin Bay, 2727 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach, shall be a wonderful way to ring in the holidays. Chef Richard Pfaff has designed a gourmet three-course prix fixe menu. Reservations may be made at (805) 773-8900. Cost is $75 for adults and $25 for children. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making holiday reservations right now. Send menus to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.