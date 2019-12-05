Seasonal eats 

Apple Farm booked the jolliest fellow for Supper with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 12 (and again Dec. 8 and 15 from 4 to 7 p.m). The holiday dinner buffet includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, corn chowder, cornbread, and green salad, as well as activities, a goodie bag per child, and photos with Santa Claus. For reservations, call (805) 544-0713, Ext. 632 (Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 per child, at 2015 Monterey St., SLO) ... Local purveyors, producers, and artisans will gather on Dec. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Halter Ranch historic barn for a festive sip and shop experience. FARMstead ED, Templeton Hills Beef, and the Groves on 41 will be offering a taste of the SLO Co FarmTrail during the Adelaida Local Market (8910 Adelaida Road) ... Or maybe you want to dress in more festive attire on Dec. 8 and go for a stroll through Elegant Christmas in the Village of Arroyo Grande from 4 to 8 p.m. Store owners and employees will be all dressed up and dapper to serve food, beverages, and holiday cheer (for more details, visit southcountychambers.com) ... Los Osos wins the prize for loving their community members. The 29th annual Senior Holiday Dinner, hosted by the Rotary Club of Los Osos, will serve a complimentary turkey dinner with all the trimmings to Los Osos senior citizens on Dec. 9. Doors open at 5 p.m. with service starting at 5:30 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.—or until the food is finished (1346 2nd St., Los Osos) ... Sylvester's Burgers in Atascadero is an anomaly when it comes to the number of middle schoolers who flock there for burgers. Many of these youths go to the Boys & Girls Club after school, and on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sylvester's will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North SLO County. All are invited except the recent Hamburglar (1875 Front St. Atascadero). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.