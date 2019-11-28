Seasonal eats 

Cheers to the spirit of McCarthy's Irish Pub. Come by and have a drink with your McCarthy's family, they say, whether you can't afford to go home for Thanksgiving or just don't want to! The SLO pub's annual Thanksgiving Potluck on Nov. 28 is from noon to 9 p.m., and the staff keeps a sign-up sheet at the bar for their "technology averse friends" (600 Marsh St.) ... A Thanksgiving event for those in need is here again: Thanksgiving for Paso Robles takes place on Nov. 28 at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive. Organizers expect more than 1,000 community members. Volunteers of all ages may sign up for the Flow Team on eventbrite.com ... The Inn at Morro Bay is hosting quite the Thanksgiving spread from 1 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the 60 State Park Restaurant, 60 State Park Road. The dinner will include cranberry brie bites, Brussels sprouts in a blanket, and spinach artichoke zucchini bites; roasted butternut squash soup, apple wedge salad, or sweet potato salad; apple glazed spiral ham or pear thyme-brined turkey, both served with apple sausage cornbread stuffing and Yukon gold buttermilk mashed potatoes; and pumpkin spice latte pie, homemade apple cobbler, or chocolate bread pudding for dessert. Reservations are recommended on Open Table or (805) 772-5651, Ext. 1703, for big parties. Ticket are $39.95 for adults, children under 10 are $18 ... Another lovely Nov. 28 event is Cambria Pines Lodge's Thanksgiving Buffet from noon to 8 p.m. at 2905 Burton Drive. The all-you-can-eat buffet will have all the favorites: roasted turkey, prime rib, ham, soup, salad bar, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and a wide selection of desserts. Reservations are required at (805) 927-4200 (adults are $39.50; children ages 6 to 12 are $18; children 5 and under free) ... Luna Red is hosting a stylish Thanksgiving meal from 1 to 8 p.m. The two-course dinner begins with shared apps that include bacon-wrapped dates, cornbread focaccia, yellow lentil hummus, blistered shishito peppers, and roast cauliflower. First course is your choice of butternut squash soup, roasted beets, a farmer salad, or wilted spinach; the second course features your choice of Portuguese braised short rib, cornmeal crusted Idaho trout, rosemary cider-brined turkey, or winter squash enchiladas. Dessert will be chocolate pecan tarte, crema Catalan, warm apple pie, and pumpkin cheesecake (1023 Chorro St. in SLO; email cara@lunaredslo, call (805) 540-5243, or go to lunaredslo.com to reserve your spot). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is counting down the minutes till official Christmas season. Send candy canes and sprinkles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.