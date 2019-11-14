Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 14, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Seasonal eats 

By

The Backyard Mac 'n' Cheese Brawl, hosted by Tooth & Nail Winery is back on Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The contestants of this gooey rumpus will be Tooth & Nail Winery, Justin Vineyards & Winery, and Thomas Hill Organics. May the biggest cheese win. Tickets are $35 (kids age 5 and younger are free) and include a splash of wine, four tasting tickets, and a token to vote for your favorite mac 'n' cheese ... As if decadent ice cream wasn't enough to tempt us, all Central Coast Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Labs (860 Higuera St., SLO; 114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande) will be offering their new gourmet line of fine confectionary treats starting on Nov. 16. While supplies last, visitors may purchase half-pound and full-pound create-your-own variety boxes of the new handcrafted chocolates, hand-dipped by head chocolatier Cale Munro. Fav flavors include Doc's Java, Raspberry Merlot, and Motor Oil. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has eyes for pie. Send crust and filling ingredients to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Thomas Hill Organics keeps it fresh and fun with new executive chef, dessert bar Read More

  2. Seasonal eats Read More

  3. One of the men behind the California Homemade Food Act brings organic French breads to the Central Coast at Pagnol Bakery Read More

  4. Chocolate-covered coffee beans at Joebella Read More

  5. Raise a glass Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation