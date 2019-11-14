Seasonal eats 

The Backyard Mac 'n' Cheese Brawl, hosted by Tooth & Nail Winery is back on Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The contestants of this gooey rumpus will be Tooth & Nail Winery, Justin Vineyards & Winery, and Thomas Hill Organics. May the biggest cheese win. Tickets are $35 (kids age 5 and younger are free) and include a splash of wine, four tasting tickets, and a token to vote for your favorite mac 'n' cheese ... As if decadent ice cream wasn't enough to tempt us, all Central Coast Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Labs (860 Higuera St., SLO; 114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande) will be offering their new gourmet line of fine confectionary treats starting on Nov. 16. While supplies last, visitors may purchase half-pound and full-pound create-your-own variety boxes of the new handcrafted chocolates, hand-dipped by head chocolatier Cale Munro. Fav flavors include Doc's Java, Raspberry Merlot, and Motor Oil. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has eyes for pie. Send crust and filling ingredients to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.