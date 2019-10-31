Seasonal eats 

With its vineyards located just 5 miles from the ocean, it's fitting that the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Coast Wine Collective holds its signature harvest season event right next to the Pacific. Harvest on the Coast weekend begins with a Crafted on the Coast collaborative winemaker dinner by chef Jeffery Scott paired with SLO coast wines on Nov. 1 at Filipponi Ranch Cellars, 1850 Calle Joaquin, in SLO. Limited tickets are $160. Following the event will be an open-air grand tasting ($90) on Nov. 2 from noon to 2:30 p.m., featuring samplings from more than 60 local wineries and chefs and live music by Ricky Montijo at Avila Beach Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. A winemaker-led live auction benefiting the San Luis Obispo County YMCA will follow from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The delights continue on Nov. 3 with Surf's Up Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where wineries throughout the region host a day of open house hors d'oeuvres, all-inclusive tastings, live entertainment, and wine discounts, complimentary to all who attend the grand tasting. Event web page and ticket information: slocoastwine.com/events/harvest-on-the-coast ... Firestone Walker will be rolling out the barrels for its 2019 Anniversary Block Party to unveil XXIII—the brewery's latest Anniversary Ale blended with the help of local winemakers—on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the brewery campus at 1400 Ramada Drive, Paso. Tickets ($95 to $175) at firestonebeer.com include six take-home bottles of XXIII or 12 bottles of XXIII and a commemorative tasting glass ... Talley Vineyards is also celebrating SLO Coast Wine's Harvest on the Coast with its own shindig: Brunch & Barrels on Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Talley Vineyards, 3031 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. You won't want to miss delicious brunch bites and tunes by Dante Marsh while getting a sneak peek at Talley's upcoming vintages with a barrel tasting on the lawn. Food by Beach Walk BBQ food truck will be available for purchase as well ... May the soup be with you at Soupabration!—a lifestyle food and wine event where the area's restaurants and chefs compete to see who can serve up the best soup on Nov. 3, 1 to 4 p.m. at Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. The annual fundraiser for Pacific Wildlife Care will consist of soup tastings, wine tastings, soup competition with 25 chefs, celebrity chefs and judges, more than 20 wineries, cider houses, distilleries, and local breweries, a junior chef mentor contest, and silent auction. Tickets are $50 to $90 at eventbrite.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre wants to hear about more interactive tasting experiences. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.