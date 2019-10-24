Seasonal eats 

Feeling empathy for local businesses affected by recent Shell Beach construction? Mike McCarthy, who owns McCarthy's car dealership in SLO, is bringing the community together to his seaside home, 1780 Ocean Blvd., Pismo Beach, on Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. to help the Shell Beach Improvement Group help these businesses grow strong, for a Fall Sundown Social. Benefit tickets are $35 at brownpapertickets.com ($45 at the door) and include beer by Shell Beach Brewhouse, wine by Stillwater Winery, food by local restaurants, live music, and gift bags by Habitat Home & Garden ... Cars are revving up this week: the Kiwanis Club of Bay-Osos is holding the 41st annual Oktoberfest and 14th annual Car Show on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on 2nd Street in Los Osos. The longest running Oktoberfest on the Central Coast will feature a beer garden with local breweries and wineries, local artisans, food vendors, activities for children, and the popular car show ... Soup is on for Oct. 27, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dallidet Adobe, 1185 Pacific St., SLO. The Dallidet Gardens Soup Tasting, hosted by The History Center of San Luis Obispo County, celebrates the culmination of the Dallidet Garden harvest and the work of Cal Poly Professor Emeritus Dave Hannings (who led the efforts to garden with veggies and fruits from 19th century France). Attendees may taste an array of seven sweet and savory soups served with artisan crackers. Tickets are $30 at historycenterslo.org. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always up for a bottle of liquid gold. Send dipping bread and newsy nibbles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.