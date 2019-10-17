Seasonal eats 

Save the date for art in the garden at Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden. The winery will be unveiling Paso-born Artist Steve Kalar's large-scale, part iron sculpture/part painting and Master Blacksmith Robert Bentley's sculptural contribution to the Legacy of Wine wall on Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The wall sculpture is an artistic interpretation of the thriving wine industry throughout California, in conjunction with a photo exhibit of the early days of Paso Robles and the History of Wine in California. The unveiling party features four speakers from the Paso Robles History Society, Camp Roberts History Museum, and Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo. For the event, Sculpterra will be pouring their primitivo and sparkling wine and will serve meat and cheese platters and hors d'oeuvres. Sculpterra is at 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles ... Why not join local restaurants as they compete for the title of Best Local Clam Chowder at Inn at the Pier, 601 Cypress St., Pismo Beach, Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. for the Pismo Clam Chowder Cook-off. The best part of the 73rd annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival, the big Saturday event will include live music, a kid zone, and food trucks (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) as well as a beer and wine garden (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Tickets for the cook-off are $20 on eventbrite.com ... Pintxo (pronounced "pincho") is Basque for tapas. Changala Winery, 3770 Willow Creek Road, Paso Robles, is holding delicious Pintxo Pairings made by Paso Catering Co. with Changala wines for Harvest Festival Weekend, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $22 nonmembers and $12 for wine club at eventbrite.com ... Also on Oct. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. is Cass Winery's Harvest Festival Grape Stomp and all-you-can-eat taco bar. Held at the winery, 7350 Linne Road in Paso, Cass will turn on the tunes as you take off your shoes and stomp grapes. The taco bar will be supplied with slow-cooked carnitas, Spanish rice, vegetarian black beans, and queso fresco. Tickets, $46/$36 at casswines.com, include your first glass of vino. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is a comfort food writer with a flair. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.