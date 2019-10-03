Seasonal eats 

FarmSLO, a program of Slow Money SLO, announces Bounty of the Harvest, a benefit dinner to support small, local farms. The entire dinner will feature and celebrate local food, along with the purveyors who grew or produced them. The dinner will be held Oct. 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Tiber Canyon Ranch, 280 W. Ormonde Road, SLO. Event attendees interested in learning about the olive groves at Tiber Canyon may arrive early for a tour by the owners. A curated, local menu by SLO Provisions Executive Chef Sam Williams will showcase Kandarian Organic Farms ancient grains and legumes, featured in salads and incorporated into a special batch of Whalebird Kombucha flavor made specifically for the event. Likewise, Rock Front Ranch Jujube fruit will be used to create an event-only ice cream by Doc Burnstein's. A sample of other menu items are Etto Pasta, Bee Wench Chicken, produce from Dragon Springs Farm, Surfside Farms, and Robinsong Farms. Niner Wine Estates will be there to pour their award-winning wines. Tickets are $100 at slowmoneyslo.org and include food, beverages, entertainment, and parking ... Also on Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., Gopher Glen Organic Apple Farm and Avila Valley Barn will host the third annual Hard Cider Harvest Dinner, held in the orchard under café lights and stars, at Gopher Glen, 2899 See Canyon Road, SLO. Tickets, $75, at gopherglen.com, include chef Jesse Smith's (Farmers Guild Catering) family-style chicken dinner paired with six Gopher Glen hard ciders, dessert with coffee, and a meet-and-greet with Gopher Glen farmers. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre needs some organic snacks right about now. Send crackers and cookies to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.