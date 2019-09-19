Got a News Tip?
September 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Seasonal eats 

By

How fun is this? All You Can Eat Gourmet Pizza Night is happening at Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria, on Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. The ongoing outdoor Friday event costs $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids (10 and under), and features an unlimited gourmet pizza buffet (including dessert pizza, mixed green salad, and your first beverage), live music, and yard games. Call (805) 927-4200 for more info ... Feast your eyes on on the sky during Stargazing at Calcareous, 3430 Peachy Canyon Road, Paso, on Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Calcareous' wood fired pizza pairing menu will be available for purchase, and the Central Coast Astronomical Society will have their telescopes pointed at several elements in the night sky. Kids gaze free. Tickets are $10 ($5 for wine club members). RSVP at info@calcareous.com or call (805) 239-0289 ... Fall means football for so many of us. If you need some company for the game, NFL Football Sundays happen at The Siren all season long, starting at 10 a.m., 900 Main St., Morro Bay. The Siren has every game with their DirecTV package, 72-inch flat screens, Wi-Fi for fantasy updates, and patio, bar, and table space for breakfast nachos, breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles, bloody marys, buckets of beers, and mimosas ... For a smaller price tag, Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso, is holding its regular Wednesday night Fifty Cent Wings night, Sept. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Your choice of sesame Asian, hot and spicy, or classic barbecue wings for only 50 cents each. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre sells sea shells by the cellar. Send sand dollars to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

