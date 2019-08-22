Seasonal eats 

Just in time for apple season, the Avila Apple Festival is happening on Aug. 24, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on 191 San Miguel St. in Avila Beach. The festival will be celebrating See Canyon's legendary apple farmer, James Brown, who planted the first of the apples in the 1800s. The event will also be a 60th birthday party for the Avila Beach Civic Association, which is organizing an afternoon of live music, appetizers and small bites, wine and beer tasting, an introduction to Avila's apple growers, and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 at my805tix.com, with all proceeds benefiting the Avila Beach Community Center ... Out on the vineyard patio, Le Vigne Winery, 5115 Buena Vista Drive, Paso, is hosting a sunset dinner, Aug. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the evening while savoring a fabulous surf and turf-inspired meal and estate wines, then dance the night away to live music by Black Market Trio. The meal will include a cheese platter with assorted bites; roasted prime rib; grilled jumbo shrimp tossed in diced garlic, lemon, and Le Vigne EVOO; an organic vegetarian pasta salad; and for dessert: dark cherries flambé, vanilla gelato, and whipped cream. Tickets, $50 per person and $45 for La Familia members, may be purchased by contacting Savannah at (805) 227-4000, or by email: info@levignwinery.com ... Where did the summer go? Luckily, every other Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Sea Shanty Garden holds Tacos and Tunes at their place on 296 S. Ocean Ave., Cayucos. The next Tacos and Tunes will be Aug. 25, featuring street tacos, cold drinks, and live music from local bands. As summer rolls to a halt, you might want to get on over there while you can ... Eureka! at 1141 Chorro St., SLO, is bringing the heat this season with new menu items. This includes a watermelon salad; a new 28-day dry-aged carrot-fed burger; a rib-eye steak with coffee-spiced dry rub; and for the sweet tooth: a bonfire brownie with bourbon caramel, paprika, and charcoal powder. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre prefers a double cheeseburger in paradise. Send a side of fries to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.