Seasonal eats 

Do you enjoy floating? Cypher Winery Lounge, 740 Pine St. at the Paso Robles Train Depot, presents Ethereal and Oysters on Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. The folks at Cypher will be pairing their Ethereal white Rhone blend with seasonal oysters on the half shell from Pier 46 in Templeton. Six oysters and a glass go for $25 ($21 wine club) on up to 24 oysters and a bottle ($92/$78) ... On the Central Coast, it's unofficially Oyster Month! Bella Luna Estate and Zanoli Wines are teaming up for Wine, Ceviche & Oysters on Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bella Luna Estate Winery, 1850 Templeton Road, Templeton. Under the full moon, guests may savor Bella Luna and Zanoli wines paired with oysters and ceviche by Loshel Catering. Tickets ($30 to $55) may be purchased and reserved at bellalunawine.com ... Now how about another fun pairing the next afternoon honoring International Pinot Noir Day? Pizza & Pinot is happening Aug. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Stolo Vineyards & Winery, 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria. Fire & Wine Catering will be pairing five varieties of gourmet pizzas on-site, with estate and reserve pinot noir vertical tastings and Stolo's summertime rosé. There'll also be live music at this outdoor event. Tickets are $45 (club members) and $55 for guests at shop.stolofamilyvineyards.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is one smart cookie. Send icing to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.