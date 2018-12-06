Seasonal eatings 

Cozy in Cambria: Harmony Cafe at the Pewter Plough Playhouse in Cambria has a new winter menu and has begun its Monday night dinner and a movie series to keep you cozy, full, and entertained on those chilly coastal nights. This Dec. 10, watch the classic flick Funny Face with Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire paired with an Italian dinner buffet (learn more and RSVP by calling (805) 924-1219) ... On Dec. 8, celebrate the launch of Hearth with friends while savoring a beautiful ocean view and an epic sunset. What is Hearth? The new biz wants to connect people looking for healthy, fresh, and home-cooked meals, and that's all you need to know (for now). The event features tacos and live music at 325 Cuyama Ave. in Shell Beach. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is not counting calories this holiday season! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.