Season of love: New Times’ annual Weddings issue has stories about a historically busy industry, dresses without stress, becoming a minister, and the rise of the mini ceremony 

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Times' annual wedding issue is back—and the wedding industry almost didn't skip a beat. Although some wedding celebrations were put on temporary hold and then had to make adjustments in 2020 and 2021, 2022 is moving full speed ahead for tying the knot. This week, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to wedding professionals about industry collaboration and a very busy 2022; Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal speaks with a local dress shop that prides itself on transparency; Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey shares tips how to become a minister; and Staff Writer Malea Martin writes about how mini weddings and elopements are in.
Camillia Lanham
editor