On Saturday, April 23, Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles will present its spring iteration of the Sculpterra Art Festival. The event will be held between noon and 4 p.m. in the winery's sculpture garden.

The festival is set to include live music, food trucks, and several art displays showcasing Central Coast-based artists. Call (805) 226-8881 or visit sculpterra.com for more info on the event. Sculpterra Winery is located at 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Δ