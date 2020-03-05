Savor the flavor 

Are you obsessed with cake baking shows? You may want to see Adam Montiel vs Jeremy West, aka The Cork Dorks from 92.5 The Krush, for The Cork Dorks Throwdown: Cake Masters, a free event March 5, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Idlers Home, 122 Cross St., SLO. Audience members will enjoy complimentary bites and beverages for the event ... The A-Town Pub Crawl will be held March 6, beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Atascadero. The first-ever event, created by the Downtown Atascadero Business Improvement District, will showcase more than 10 of the area's best restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms. Participants must be 21 or older with valid identification. To enter, participants pick up a Crawl Card at any participating establishment. Participants include: Central Coast Distillery, The Raconteur Room, Colony Market & Deli, Whiskey & June, Dead Oak Brewing, Wild Fields Brewery, Dunbar Brewing, Nautical Cowboy, Grape Encounters, Streetside Alehouse, Fossil Wine Bar, Kula Vineyards, and Tent City Brewing ... Mee Heng Low Noodle House, 815 Palm St., SLO, is jazzing up your noodle slurping experience with Twice Cooked Jazz Upstairs. The Twice Cooked Jazz trio will perform every other Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., including this Wednesday, March 11 ... Yippie ki-yay, Caliwala Community Food Market and Deli is stocking Pagnol at Third Street Bakery organic breads and pastries, so now North County folks don't have to drive to Los Osos to enjoy Father Bread Mark Stambler's Heavenly loaves. Δ

