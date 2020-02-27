Got a News Tip?
February 27, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Savor the flavor 

By

The Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) is concluding their 32nd California Small Farm Conference with the seventh annual Agrarian Lovers Ball on Feb. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cuesta College North County Campus in Paso Robles. At the ball, awards will go to farmers and food system advocates from across California for contributing to a stronger local food economy, promoting food justice, and empowering a new generation of agrarians. A $50 ticket at caff.org, includes jazz music with the Black Market Trio, drinks, and a lovely dinner of Gopher Glen organic apple cider brined and oven roasted chicken made with fresh herbs and spices; stuffed portabella mushroom marinated in balsamic dressing and stuffed with red onion, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese; chef Jesse's pimento mac 'n' cheese; roasted Brussels sprouts with goat cheese and aged balsamic drizzle; lighthouse salad with Babe Farms organic baby greens topped with Avila Barn red onions, candied pecans, Santa Ynez blueberries, Gopher Glen apples, sliced persimmon, pomegranate seeds, and goat cheese served with a pomegranate molasses and balsamic vinaigrette; dinner rolls with fresh whipped honey butter; and olive oil ice cream for dessert. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is never late for the ball. Send glass slippers to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

