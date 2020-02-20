Got a News Tip?
February 20, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Savor the flavor 

By

Think you can get through the winter without another craft beer festival? Think no more. Pizza Port Brewing Company is hosting SLO Craft Beer Fest Day on Feb. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Madonna Inn on 100 Madonna Road, SLO ... Craving a hot dog? Me too, always. BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Brewery and Beer Gardens, 3055 Limestone Way, Paso, is having The Greasy Wiener roll up as the daily food truck on Feb. 22 from noon to 7 p.m. ... The area's finest master chefs from Farmhouse Corner Market, Les Petites Canailles, Somerset Grill, and Thomas Hill Organics will be in the same kitchen at once on Feb. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. for a Chef Showdown Competition, which makes for flavorful weather! Who will win the title of best chef? The free event, hosted by Enjoy San Luis Obispo County and Inspired Expos, will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2175 Arbor Road. Though industry professionals will be judging who creates the best edible masterpiece with mystery ingredients from Talley Farms Fresh Harvest, Larder Meat Co., and The Groves on 41, spectators may try some marvelous bites as well ... And more bites, necklaces, and masks in the spirit of Mardi Gras will take hold of D'Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso, on Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Celebration will feature music by Erin and the Earthquakes and a menu by Miss Oddette's Creole Kitchen: fresh Louisiana crawfish, green garden salad with rustic Italian bread, glazed salmon with maque choux (creole corn), chicken and seafood gumbo; and king cake for dessert. Call (805) 610-3778 for reservations. Tickets, $65, also include a glass of wine. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

