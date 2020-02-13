Got a News Tip?
February 13, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Savor the flavor 

By

The day after V-day still counts. Show your love for the annual celebration of all things vegan at the Central Coast Veg Fest 2020 on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., SLO. This free event will include food, cooking demos, vendors, education, and good energy ... Kin Coffee Bar is teaming up Growthspurts Child Development Facility and Project XO for a Valentine's Day Date (also the day after V-day on Feb. 15) from 10 a.m. to noon at KIN Coffee Bar, 847 Higuera St., SLO. Each $65 per person ticket includes child care (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), a private VIP experience at Kin, mimosa, coffee, specialty brunch items, a matcha tasting, and a latte art lesson. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is pairing sparkling wine with conversation hearts. Send mini messages and foodie tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

