Savor the flavor 

SLO Provisions is offering an alternative for those who want a special chef-prepared Valentine's dinner but don't feel like fighting the crowds: a take-home dinner for two. The complete meal ($80) includes charcuterie for two, Boston bibb lettuce salad with cucumber, shaved radish, goat cheese crumbles, toasted breadcrumbs, and dill vinaigrette; lobster pot pie; and chocolate espresso tarts for dessert. The Valentine's Dinner to Go will be available for pick-up on Valentine's Day at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO, between 2 and 6 p.m. Order by the Feb. 8 deadline by calling (805) 439-4298 ... Join Vina Robles, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles, for Chocolate Jubilee, an indulgent evening of wine and chocolate benefiting Mid Coast Boys & Girls Club, on Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 ($35 for wine club members) at vinarobles.com, and they include offerings from chocolate vendors and wine and port from local wineries. Live music will be performed by Jack Cimo ... Join SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon for food and conversation under the pergola on Feb. 8 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The Potluck with Mayor Heidi Harmon will be held at City Farm SLO, 1221 Calle Joaquin, SLO. Feel free to bring a snack to share and BYO reusable plate and utensils. The potluck follows a volunteer work party from 9 a.m. to noon if you're interested in doing some farm work with your community... You could also check out a Magic Show by Elliott Hunter and Dinner—be entertained by an internationally renowned magician while enjoying a buffet-style pasta dinner with grilled chicken, garlic bread, and salad. Specialty magic-themed cocktails are available for purchase at this family-friendly event on Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. Tickets: $38 adults/$18 children are available on Eventbrite ... Another family-friendly local event happens every Wednesday, including this Feb. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream parlor on 114 Branch St. in Arroyo Grande. You can help create a new ice cream flavor at Doc Burnstien's Ice Cream Lab Show. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making some magic-themed cocktails disappear. Send drinkable delicacies to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.