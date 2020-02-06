Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 06, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Savor the flavor 

By

SLO Provisions is offering an alternative for those who want a special chef-prepared Valentine's dinner but don't feel like fighting the crowds: a take-home dinner for two. The complete meal ($80) includes charcuterie for two, Boston bibb lettuce salad with cucumber, shaved radish, goat cheese crumbles, toasted breadcrumbs, and dill vinaigrette; lobster pot pie; and chocolate espresso tarts for dessert. The Valentine's Dinner to Go will be available for pick-up on Valentine's Day at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO, between 2 and 6 p.m. Order by the Feb. 8 deadline by calling (805) 439-4298 ... Join Vina Robles, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles, for Chocolate Jubilee, an indulgent evening of wine and chocolate benefiting Mid Coast Boys & Girls Club, on Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 ($35 for wine club members) at vinarobles.com, and they include offerings from chocolate vendors and wine and port from local wineries. Live music will be performed by Jack Cimo ... Join SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon for food and conversation under the pergola on Feb. 8 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The Potluck with Mayor Heidi Harmon will be held at City Farm SLO, 1221 Calle Joaquin, SLO. Feel free to bring a snack to share and BYO reusable plate and utensils. The potluck follows a volunteer work party from 9 a.m. to noon if you're interested in doing some farm work with your community... You could also check out a Magic Show by Elliott Hunter and Dinner—be entertained by an internationally renowned magician while enjoying a buffet-style pasta dinner with grilled chicken, garlic bread, and salad. Specialty magic-themed cocktails are available for purchase at this family-friendly event on Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. Tickets: $38 adults/$18 children are available on Eventbrite ... Another family-friendly local event happens every Wednesday, including this Feb. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream parlor on 114 Branch St. in Arroyo Grande. You can help create a new ice cream flavor at Doc Burnstien's Ice Cream Lab Show. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making some magic-themed cocktails disappear. Send drinkable delicacies to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Kin Coffee Bar in SLO treats its drinks and the community like a tribe—you're going to want to call it your 'place' Read More

  2. Wine time Read More

  3. Mary's tamales Read More

  4. The chef couple behind Heirloom Catering pairs new brick-and-mortar bistro with Wines of the West tasting room Read More

  5. Atascadero's Wild Fields Brewhouse is open until 11 p.m. on the weekends, folks ... so grab a bite and a beer after the flick Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation