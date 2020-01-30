Savor the flavor 

Daisy Delights Cake Studio is celebrating its new location at 330 Tefft St., suite F, in Nipomo with kids activities, music, signature cupcakes, and prizes every hour, including a chance to win free cupcakes for a year (which is kind of exciting to visualize). The cake fest happens Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ... Got Super Bowl plans on Feb. 2? Here are a few ideas: Nardonne's Pizzeria, 8501 El Camino Real, Atascadero, is playing the game and being a good sport with Happy Hour all day (including pizza delivery) from 1 to 9 p.m. Those present may win a $25 Nardonne's gift certificate raffled at the end of each quarter ... Beda's Biergarten's Wurst (Best) Super Bowl Party Ever is going on from 2 to 8 p.m at 3230 Broad St., SLO. Beda's rooting for the Niners, but you can root for whoever you please with a $27 all-you-can-eat special menu ticket or a $54 all-you-can-eat-and-drink ticket for $49 for sale on Facebook ... The Slice Pizza & Games, at 2425 Golden Hill Road, Paso, is showing the big game from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The Slice deals are $10 pitchers of beer for adults and half-price most games for the kids and kids at heart ... San Luis Obispo Parks and Rec is having another 805 Food Truck Night on Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Skate Park, at Santa Rosa and Oak St., SLO, so bring the family and friends for a good time on the playground, picnic tables, and skate park. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send tasty tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.