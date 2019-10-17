Savor the flavor 

Urrà! The Tin Canteen in Tin City (next to Etto Pastaficio) now serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the menu are chef Danelle Jarzynski's biscuits and gravy; shrimp and grits; fried chicken french toast; breakfast sando; steak and eggs; and breakfast poutine ($10 and $21) ... Paso Market Walk, at 1803 Spring St., Paso, welcomes five new merchants: organic coffee roaster and cafe: Joebella Coffee; Third Degree "comfort food with flair" restaurant (from Berry Hill Bistro owner Jody Storsteen); The Juice Box Paso açaí bar, fresh pressed juice, and Mexican-inspired fruit cup concept; The Donut Box Paso, serving fresh, hot mini-donuts, and specialty raised and cake donuts; and Hog Canyon Brewing, created by longtime friends Larry Chavez and Ben Work, who brew beer using barley from their fourth- and fifth-generation family farms in Hog Canyon, along the Cholame Hills. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is a comfort food writer with a flair. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.