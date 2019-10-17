Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Savor the flavor 

By

Urrà! The Tin Canteen in Tin City (next to Etto Pastaficio) now serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the menu are chef Danelle Jarzynski's biscuits and gravy; shrimp and grits; fried chicken french toast; breakfast sando; steak and eggs; and breakfast poutine ($10 and $21) ... Paso Market Walk, at 1803 Spring St., Paso, welcomes five new merchants: organic coffee roaster and cafe: Joebella Coffee; Third Degree "comfort food with flair" restaurant (from Berry Hill Bistro owner Jody Storsteen); The Juice Box Paso açaí bar, fresh pressed juice, and Mexican-inspired fruit cup concept; The Donut Box Paso, serving fresh, hot mini-donuts, and specialty raised and cake donuts; and Hog Canyon Brewing, created by longtime friends Larry Chavez and Ben Work, who brew beer using barley from their fourth- and fifth-generation family farms in Hog Canyon, along the Cholame Hills. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is a comfort food writer with a flair. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Halfway Station's new owners make this darling family-run stop a destination in its own right Read More

  2. Eat and learn Read More

  3. Firestone Walker blends the best of both worlds in one can with Rosalie Beer Rosé Read More

  4. Misc. nibbles Read More

  5. Seasonal eats Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation