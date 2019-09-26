Savor the flavor 

Free food is something Mustangs can easily swallow. Grab free Cal Poly-grown produce at the Pop-Up Poly Produce booth on the Cal Poly Campus Dexter Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (and each Thursday thereafter). The produce is donated by the Cal Poly Horticulture and Crop Science Department with the goal of spreading awareness about Cal Poly food resources to students, staff, and faculty ... Hungry vegans: Free Heavenly Chia smoothie and bowl mixes samples are summoning your taste buds on Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Heavenly Chia Mixes, 793 Foothill Blvd., SLO. Meet Founder Veronica Dailey as she has you try her strawberry coconut, chocolate, and golden milk chia mixes ... Step it up a couple notches on Sept. 29 at the Justin Downtown Tasting Room in Paso Robles at 811 12th St. Justin would love you to stop by and toast to one year at its new location with some weekend specials: a $45 limited time chocolate and wine pairing, which includes five wines and five house-made chocolates; a fabulous small bites menu from new Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom; $7 select wines by the glass; 20 percent off three or more bottle purchases all weekend long; and live music from guitarist Billy Foppiano from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has a robust penchant for eating and drinking what's put in front of her. Send yours tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.