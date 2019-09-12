Savor the flavor 

SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO, is teaming up with their neighbors at Anam-Cre, Monterey Market, and Open Canvas Gallery to bring a Makers' Market to the Mojo District on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kid-friendly market will feature artisans, makers, and craft food purveyors ... Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles, is challenging Dark Star Cellars, Ancient Peaks, and Cass Winery to their first-ever Backyard Burger Brawl on Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Join them as the winery sliders battle it out for the title of Winery Burger Champ. You and your family may try each of the winery burgers and vote for your favorite. Tickets, $35 at my805tix.com
, include live music, a welcome splash of wine, four tasting tickets, and a token to vote for your favorite slider ... Heads up middle schoolers! The Slice Pizza & Games, 2425 Golden Hill Road, Paso, wants you at its anniversary celebration on Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., in celebration of three years in business.