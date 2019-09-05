Savor the flavor 

Apple season can be a party if you attend the Hard Cider Tasting and barbecue on Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gopher Glen Organic Apple Farm, 2899 See Canyon Road, SLO. As Jill Knight entertains with live music, enjoy the rustic views and Gopher Glen's crisp hard cider, cornhole, tri-tip, smoked artichokes, and apple turnovers from Avila Valley Barn. The event is free; bring money for food and drinks ... It's time again for the ever-popular Avocado and Margarita Street Festival on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 714 Embarcadero Drive, Morro Bay. The star of the family-friendly festival will be off-the-tree California avocados, but the spotlight will be shared by margaritas and Yes Cocktail Co. craft cocktails. Live music will entertain, and culinary delights will abound. Tickets are $5 to $7 on Eventbrite. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre has many noble expressions. Send smiles and nods to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.