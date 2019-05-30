Savor the flavor 

New name, new menu: Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen at 1234 Monterey St., suite 120, in SLO is now Monterey St. Market. Deli customers will still see Piemonte's popular Italian sandwiches, meats, and cheeses, but the owners are rebranding themselves. Starting this summer, they will be adding a bar with local wine tasting and cider in addition to their normal beer and wine selections ... Farmhouse Corner Market will host its grand opening on Saturday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m (1025 Farmhouse Lane, San Luis Obispo). Festivities will include giveaways and live music by the Shawn Clark Family Band. The market will offer freshly made grab-and-go items, including food and picnic snacks, and a housemade ice cream counter .... Dragon Spring Farm (6115 Santa Rosa Creek Road) will be hosting a blueberry u-pick on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting in June. The farm charges no entrance fee and encourages visitors to explore the farm, bring a picnic, and have fun picking their spray-free berries. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre can fit a lot of blueberries in her mouth. Send your newsy bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.