Savor summer 

Kick back and celebrate the summer season with music by Katie Chappell at the Allegretto Wines tasting room. Cello Ristorante and Allegretto Wines will supply delicious summer bites and lovely wines on Saturday, July 20, from noon to 4 p.m.: 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso. Tickets are complimentary for club members, $40 day of, or reserve online at allegrettowines.com ... Celebrate National Gelato Day Sunday, July 21, with Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an extra $5, the winery will add chef Nancy Silverton's Nancy's Fancy gluten-free, egg-free, organic, creamy gelato to any tasting. Have fun choosing from mixed berry, vanilla, salted peanut butter, or vegan coconut stracciatella ... The Barbecue Fairy just made your dream come true for one day only. On Wednesday, July 24, Cannon Corp. is holding a Well Worth It Drive-Thru BBQ, from 4 to 6 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for water projects around the globe. For $50, ticket holders will drive through the Cannon parking lot on 1050 Southwood Drive in SLO to pick up a table-ready dinner of whole-trimmed tri-tip, beans, bread, salad, and cookies that will feed five people ... La Bodega Tapas, 790 Price St., Pismo Beach, is hosting its first Kona Luau on Saturday, July 20, from noon to 5 p.m. Executive Chef Fernando Rodriguez will be preparing an authentic Kalua pig, sticky rice, macaroni salad, and sweet potatoes, all paired with Kona Brewing Co. Can't get any more summer than that! Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is off the rails. Send a train whistle to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.