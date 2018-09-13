Savor September 

Howdy neighbor: Cambria has welcomed a new eatery to its cozy village! The Spot can be found nestled above the Cookie Crock next to La Terazza on 1135 Knollwood Circle. Expect an array of crepes, panini, and juices ... Get your fill at the Taste of Downtown Art de Tiza this Sept. 15. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stroll around Paso Robles' downtown park and taste dishes by more than 35 local restaurants, wineries, sweet shops, and coffee houses. For more information, call (805) 238-4103 ... Vina Robles Vineyard and Winery will host an end of summer grill and chill event at the Paso Robles winery featuring chilled wine and live music, plus Executive Chef Randal Torres is serving up all sorts of grilled deliciousness. For more information, go to vinarobles.com ... September Wine Month means lots of vibrant wine events happening across SLO County, including a barbecue at Cass at Oso Libre, a twilight event at Jada, gourmet burgers at Lone Madrone, music at Claiborne and Churchill, and more (all info at slocal.com; slowine.com; pasowine.com). Δ