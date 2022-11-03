Save our harbor; vote yes on B-22 

Nobody likes taxes. Yet the reality is that taxes pay for things we all want and need. Good roads. Our own police and fire departments. Our beautiful bay.

OK. Measure B-22 could have been written in a way that would have been more acceptable to more residents. The tax could have been based on each parcel's assessed value. It could have had a sunset clause. It could have been structured in all kinds of different ways. Yet it has been designed to acknowledge the $10 million capital needs of the bay and is structured to address them head on. There are no better ways to fund the needed repairs.

I'm a Morro Bay property owner. I don't like taxes. Yet I moved here for the bay. I have confidence that our current staff will use these funds wisely. Let's give them two to three years and see how they do. If they fall short of our expectations, I will personally lead the charge to repeal the initiative. In the meantime, I hope you will join me in supporting B-22 on Nov. 8.

Jeff Heller

Morro Bay City Council member