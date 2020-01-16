Santa Cruz author hosts workshop and book signing at SLO Botanical Garden 

Christian Schwarz, the Santa Cruz-based co-author of Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast, will host an informative Mushroom Discovery Workshop at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden on Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will include a photography-based presentation on mushroom taxonomy and identification methods. Schwarz will also discuss the various mushrooms he's identified at locations throughout the Central Coast.

An open Q-and-A will follow the presentation. Fresh mushroom specimens will be available to view, and Schwarz will be selling and signing copies of his book. Admission to the event is free, but a donation of $5 to $10 is suggested. Call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org for more info. Δ