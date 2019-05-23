My crush on Aaron Wines started last summer. I was with a group of friends, and we decided on a whim to visit Tin City for a couple of hours before making dinner. Aaron was our last stop—it was busy, and the wineries were all ready to start closing. The guy behind the tasting room bar looked at us with wild eyes, but we convinced him that we would be easy customers and he acquiesced to our tasting requests. The winery was founded in 2002, inspired by crafting blends that evoke what petite sirah has to give. Sourcing grapes from the Willow Creek, Adelaida, and Templeton Gap districts, the winery's portfolio is chock full of cuvées (blends) that attempt to encapsulate the best of what the west side of Paso Robles has to offer. One sip of the 2015 Sand and Stone, and I was hooked. A soft, velvety mouthful of perfection. With 52 percent grenache, 39 percent petite sirah, and 9 percent syrah, Sand and Stone showcases the vibrance of grenache and power of petite sirah in harmony with one another. It's a marriage of epic proportions—and I know I sound kind of dramatic here, but this wine is good. Fruit-forward with notes of olallieberry, black raspberry, and little bit of smoke, Sand and Stone is juicy and bright with a smooth finish.

$48 at 3050 Limestone Way in Paso Robles; visit aaronwines.com for more info about Aaron's lineup. Δ

