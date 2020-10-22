Got a News Tip?
October 22, 2020 News

San Simeon isn't having a CSD election 

By

San Simeon voters will not be electing the members of the area's community services district, as not enough people filed papers to run for the open seats and the board reappointed director Daniel de la Rosa to his position.

click to enlarge REAPPOINTED POSITION San Simeon Board Director Daniel de la Rosa was reappointed to his position on the board; the district will not have an election for the second year in a row. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAN SIMEON COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT WEBSITE
  • Photo Courtesy Of The San Simeon Community Service District Website
  • REAPPOINTED POSITION San Simeon Board Director Daniel de la Rosa was reappointed to his position on the board; the district will not have an election for the second year in a row.

De la Rosa was appointed by the board of directors in June to fill a vacant seat.

He said he didn't file paperwork with the SLO County Clerk's Office for his candidacy because the due date for the candidate application was a week after his June appointment and he wasn't notified.

"Those documents were sent from the county to everybody else on the board, but I didn't receive those documents," De la Rosa said.

Nevertheless, the board appointed him to what would have been an empty seat with no other interested candidates. No other residents filed applications to run except incumbent directors William Carson, Bill Maurer, John Russel, and Gwen Kellas.

De la Rosa told New Times that he plans to continue representing the community and fulfilling his vision of keeping San Simeon environmentally healthy, safe, and prosperous for all residents and visitors. Δ

