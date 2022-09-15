San Luis Obispo's cult hot dog company, Zen Dog, is set to open its first daily trailer at Laguna Lake Golf Course 

Zen Dog owner Nick Regalia is embracing a fresh start with the city of San Luis Obispo through the power of hot dogs at a beloved local golf course.

"The thing that was attractive partnering up with the city was that they take care of the grounds, and we do the food," Regalia said of Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course. "We're bringing some energy and life to this side of town."

FALL FIESTA Zen Dog will cater to hungry golfers at Laguna Lake Golf Course by the end of September.

September 2019 was especially tough for Regalia. That month, SLO Police Officer Joshua Walsh shot his dog, Bubbs, twice after he arrived at Regalia's house in response to a false-alarm burglary call. The police claimed Bubbs had been "charging" at the officers, while Regalia described the shooting as reckless and unnecessary. In October 2020, he received a $70,000 settlement from the city to cover emotional and financial damages and attorney fees.

"I feel like it was kind of full circle," Regalia said. "Out of that experience, I learned a lot. It made me and the business grow, as far as I met so many people and partnered with them."

Now, he's looking ahead. Owning and operating Zen Dog since 2016, he partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation Department last year to expand his catering company. By the end of September, Zen Dog will dish up breakfast and lunch seven days a week to visitors at the Laguna Lake golf course.

"We started building a trailer in November to our specs," he said. "We were in discussions with the city in December and signed a lease to be in here at the clubhouse. But then it got flooded here with the rains."

A backup plan in the form of a shaded parklet will enable the bright red Zen Dog trailer to rest in front of the golf course, bringing Regalia one step closer to his dream of running a brick-and-mortar shop. He's making use of other golf course amenities, too, like the Kiwanis Centennial Community Garden. There, Zen Dog rented out a plot of land to plant herbs, fruits, and vegetables, which will be featured on the menu in the form of salads, sides, and of course, gourmet hot dogs.

CULINARY DUO Zen Dog owner Nick Regalia (left) and chef Cameron Wilson (right) are excited to dish out new items like house-style breakfast sandwiches and parfaits using SLO County produce.

Regalia told New Times that Zen Dog has a humble background, and it all started at another local SLO hangout.

"Zen Dog honestly just started as a side hustle," he said. "It fell into my lap. I wasn't trying to do bacon-wrapped hot dogs. We would go home after a night at McCarthy's and for a couple of weeks we were on bacon-wrapped hot dogs."

That's when inspiration hit. After being bit by the bacon-wrapped hot dog bug, Regalia spoke to his friends and realized it could be profitable selling those hot dogs to revelers at places like McCarthy's.

The partnership would be symbiotic. Regalia could break the monotony of working late nights at the Apple Farm Inn, make money, and fulfill that hot dog dream. McCarthy's could also hit the jackpot if access to food caused bar patrons to stay and drink longer.

"I pitched it like that, and they supported us 100 percent. They're a big part of getting us going," he said. "We had a bunch of momentum before COVID. All of our stuff is private parties, catering, and music festivals. So it put us on hold for a while."

A team of five, Zen Dog started serving out of a New York-style streetcar. Now they run two of those for private events along with the rebuilt trailer at the golf course. At Laguna, hungry visitors can enjoy an updated menu curated by Regalia and a new chef he hired from Napa County, Cameron Wilson.

NEW DOG Hot dog loyalists can soon enjoy the Chicago-style creation from Zen Dog's trailer at Laguna Lake Golf Course.

"We're going to be doing breakfast sandwiches and parfaits," he said. "We've been making our own sauerkraut and pickling our own onions."

Zen Dog hasn't forgotten vegans and vegetarians. They have a Beyond Meat vegan sausage option for their hot dogs and breakfast sandwiches. The morning crowd can also expect coffee and smoothies from the trailer.

For hot dog lovers, the Chicago-style version will be up for grabs. Regalia is excited about their "animal-style" creation—a sausage and bun topped with mustard, grilled onions, and homemade Thousand Island sauce, laced with a cheddar cheese skirt.

"Our flagship hot dog is the Mahalo. Everyone has been requesting that. So we're going to be drawing on that and selling that," Regalia said.

It comes with a refreshing tequila pineapple relish that cuts through the hot dog grease, and helps you wolf down more than one.

Wilson, who's excited about being a brand-new Central Coast transplant, wants to explore more of SLO County's produce and incorporate it in Zen Dog's menu.

"A [farmers'] market in the county every day of the week is very special. When I try and write a menu and come up with dishes, it's mostly about what's available and what's best," Wilson said. "Coming into the fall season, we're super excited about the kale, lettuce, beans, and corn."

Zen Dog seeks out Cortez Family Farms in Santa Maria, Bautista Family Farms and Pepper Creek Family Farms in Arroyo Grande, mushrooms from Morro Bay, peaches from Cirone Farms in See Canyon, and brioche buns from SLO's Farbs Bakery.

The two met through Wilson's uncle, who lives in Morro Bay and went to high school with Regalia. While the chef worked at high-end Napa restaurants like Ciccio and the Michelin star-winning La Toque, he wanted to work for Zen Dog as the culinary lead of a newly formed team.

He conceptualized the breakfast sandwich comprising English muffins, house sausage, red pepper jelly, cheddar, and pickled onion. Wilson also recommended the parfait made with yogurt from Cal Poly, local and seasonal stone fruit, and granola inspired from his La Toque days.

His ambition goes hand-in-hand with Regalia's. The trailer at Laguna Lake is just the start. Regalia plans to dish out more Zen Dog through storefronts in Downtown SLO, Morro Bay, and Atascadero. For now, find them every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers' Market. Δ

Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal