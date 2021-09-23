San Luis Obispo Symphony celebrates 60th anniversary with upcoming performance, Classics Reimagined: String Glory 

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the San Luis Obispo Symphony is holding a special concert, Classics Reimagined: String Glory, at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 7:30 p.m. Concert attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result (taken within 72 hours of the concert).

Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk with music director Andrew Sewell, harpist Marcia Dickstein, and concertmaster Emily Lanzone, which starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more details, call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org. For more info on upcoming concerts from the SLO Symphony, visit slosymphony.org. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ