San Luis Obispo Public Library seeks art for new library card 

The SLO Public Library, in collaboration with the SLO County Arts Council, has opened up a call for artists to have their work featured on a 2021 library card. Participants are asked to submit artworks with a literature-based theme or literary connections. Three winning artists will be chosen and will each receive $300. Recognition of each artist will be on their respective cards.

To be considered in the competition, artists must submit their pieces, along with a brief artist statement, to the Arts Council online by June 15, no later than 5 p.m. There is a $10 fee to submit (proceeds will go toward supporting arts programming throughout the county). Although the Arts Council is primarily seeking artists from the Central Coast, all artists are eligible to enter the contest. However, during its final selection, the Arts Council reserves the right to give priority to artists based in SLO County. Visit artsobispo.org for more info. Δ