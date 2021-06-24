Got a News Tip?
June 24, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

San Luis Obispo NightWriters hosts virtual discussion with Kurdish novelist Ava Homa, author of Daughters of Smoke and Fire 

By

Ava Homa will be discussing her debut novel, Daughters of Smoke and Fire (2020), during the San Luis Obispo NightWriters' next virtual meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Admission to join the event is free.

Call (805) 703-3132 or visit slonightwriters.org for the Zoom link to join the meeting or more info on the San Luis Obispo NightWriters, a nonprofit dedicated to providing local writers with resources to help support their writing and publishing ventures. Δ

