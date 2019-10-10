Got a News Tip?
October 10, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

San Luis Obispo Library hosts horror film series 

The San Luis Obispo Library will host Horror October, a series of free screenings of various horror films throughout the month. The lineup includes screenings of Unfriended: The Dark Web on Friday, Oct. 11; Don't Breathe on Friday, Oct. 18; and You're Next on Friday, Oct. 25. Each screening begins at 3 p.m. and is open to adults only, as all three films are rated R.

Admission to each event is free. The San Luis Obispo Library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 781-5991 or visit slolibrary.org to find out more. Δ

