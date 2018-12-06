San Luis Obispo County's bicycle obsession 

San Luis Obispo County's Board of Supervisors and its seven city councils have an overwhelming obsession for bicyclists. The multi-million-dollar cost of creating bike lanes on Price Canyon Road, 75-plus miles of bike paths, and the many bike rallies are evidence of this. These cost the taxpayers money for police and safety concerns.

All of this would be fine if the bicyclists actually paid for a substantial portion of the cost associated with the above activities.

Bicyclists in the county should register their bikes annually and pay a substantial fee to help defer the growing cost to county taxpayers on their behalf. These fees are an opportunity for the biking community to pay their fair share.

SLO city's website states, "As a bicycle-friendly community, the city of SLO is leaving a positive footprint on the environment by encouraging commuters to shift from motor vehicles to bicycles, reducing the number of vehicle trips and miles traveled in the community, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality." Don't hold your breath on this one.

It's time for the bicycles to be registered and pay.

Philip Mordaunt

San Luis Obispo