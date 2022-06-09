Got a News Tip?
June 09, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

San Luis Obispo County Arts Council seeks applicants for Open Studios Art Tour 

By

Applications to join this year's Open Studios Art Tour—scheduled to be held during two weekends in October, at venues throughout San Luis Obispo County—are now available online at artsobispo.org/osat.

This yearly tradition is hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council. During the event, the public is granted free admission to several different outlets showcasing local artists and crafters, who are often present to share their artistic processes and discuss their artworks. The 2022 event marks the group's first post-pandemic iteration, according to press materials.

"We are going big this year with a lot of new offerings. This year's event will be a comprehensive celebration of the visual art created throughout our region," Jordan Chesnut, programs manager for the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, said in a statement.

Artists who join the tour will have access to an online Artist Blog, which was created to assist participants with virtual networking options in advance of the event. Membership features also include recognition in a digital and printed catalog, virtual professional development workshops for artists, and more.

Visit artsobispo.org or call (805) 544-9251 for additional info. The San Luis Obispo County Arts Council's office is located at 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

