click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Balboa Productions And Metro-goldwyn-mayer

HERO Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton, left) thinks his neighbor, Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a superhero, in Samaritan, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

If you like the kind of action movie where the protagonist shoves a grenade into a bad guy's chest and deadpans, "Have a blast," you're in luck because 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone is out to prove he's still got what it takes to be an action star in Samaritan, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Based on a graphic novel series, the story revolves around 13-year-old latchkey kid Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton), who believes his neighbor, Joe Smith (Stallone), is actually a superhero named Samaritan, who was thought to have died 20 years earlier in an epic battle with his evil twin brother, Nemesis. Sam needs a hero. His city is crime-ridden, and gang leader Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk) is determined to do what Nemesis couldn't 20 years ago—take out the city's electrical grid.

It's pretty cheesy, with overt lessons like this gem: "Good and bad live in everybody's heart, and it's up to you to make the right choice." Yep, it's a bit groan inducing, but Stallone looks like he's having fun, the film has a campy '80s vibe, and there are some fun, over-the-top action sequences. (102 min.) Δ