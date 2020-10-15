Safe in SLCUSD—stay with incumbents 

After the SLO Expressions First Amendment controversy in Spring 2017, San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD) created the Common Ground Advisory Task Force (CGATF), "a divergent group of students, district employees, parents, and religious and civic leaders" to provide "recommendations and practical suggestions to ensure all students, regardless of their background, feel respected, included, and engaged while attending our schools." SLCUSD received a National School Boards Association 2020 Magna Award First Place recognition for CGATF's work on removing barriers for students and creating more equitable and inclusive schools.

All SLCUSD students must feel safe in our public schools. This is critical for any student, who may experience discrimination or alienation, especially LGBTQ-plus and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) students.

We must reelect the two incumbents, Kathryn Eisendrath-Rogers and Walt Millar, for the SLCUSD school board Trustee Area 1 positions to continue focusing on equity and inclusion and handling controversial and complex issues with respect and integrity. The challenger, a retired teacher outside of SLCUSD, has revealed through toxic Facebook and Twitter posts (deleted after screenshots were taken) that she is out of step with these values.

Please vote Kathryn Eisendrath-Rogers and Walt Millar for our public school district's school board for the social-emotional well-being of all of our students.

Lena Eagon

San Luis Obispo