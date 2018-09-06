Got a News Tip?
September 06, 2018

'Sabra' documentary screens at SLOMA 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is holding a viewing of the documentary Sabra on Monday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. This documentary, directed and edited by Hollywood screenwriter Bill Phillips, gives viewers an inside look into the life and work of Vermont-based artist Sabra Field. The film highlights Field's well-known American pastoral prints and her rise to fame.

This screening is in conjunction with the exhibition Pressing Matters, on view in SLOMA's Gray Wing. The viewing includes a complimentary beverage. Donation suggestions are $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org for more information. Δ

