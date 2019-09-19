Got a News Tip?
September 19, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Russian Ballet Theatre brings Swan Lake to the PAC 

By

The Russian Ballet Theatre presents its production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in SLO on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Based on the classic German fairy tale, this ballet tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried (Evgeny Svetlitsa) and Princess Odette (Olga Kifyak), who's cursed to be a swan by day and can only assume her human form at night.

Other cast members include Mikhail Ovcharov as the Jester and Vasili Bogdan as Rothbart. This contemporary iteration of the show features unique choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, production design by Sergey Novikov, and special makeup effects by Irina Strukova.

Tickets to Swan Lake range from $32 to $74. The Russian Ballet Theatre will donate a portion of ticket sales to local public schools in a collaboration with the Plus1 Initiative and DonorsChoose. One dollar per ticket sold will support schools in or around each city on the company's 2019 tour. Visit donorschoose.org for more details. For tickets and more info on the show, visit russianballettheatre.com. Δ

