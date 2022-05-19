Got a News Tip?
May 19, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Running the clerk-recorder's office requires experienced hands 

I have tremendous admiration for anyone who chooses to throw their hat in the ring for elected office, but some nonpartisan positions require specific experience and skills. I watched my wife train for the position of county clerk-recorder for 12 years, and then perform that role for 20 more. I am still astonished at the complexity and diverse skill set that the position entails, and if there is one thing I learned, it is this: The office of clerk-recorder should not be a second career. For that reason, I strongly support Elaina Cano for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, and I hope you will join me in voting for Elaina on June 7.

Rick Rodewald

Los Osos

